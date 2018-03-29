Experts expect Saudi Arabia to be among top 10 film markets by 2030

29 March 2018 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

Experts believe that in three years, Saudi Arabia could produce $1 billion in revenue from movie theaters, and by 2030, it could be among the 10 biggest film markets, Al Arabiya with reference to the Varietymagazine reported.

The new outlook and atmosphere around having cinema theaters open in the country after a decade-long ban prompted a “mad dash by both US and international exhibitors eager to be among the first to build cinemas in the country”, the magazine reported.

“This is a very big opportunity for the entire movie industry,” said John Fithian, CEO of the National Assn. of Theatre Owners.

“It’s a market that’s potentially huge. The vast majority of people in Saudi Arabia are young people with a lot of disposable income and they have a real appetite for movies.”

But Andrew Cripps, Fox’s president of international theatrical distribution, said that the process won’t happen overnight.

“It will take two or three years for there to be meaningful revenue and an infrastructure in place. But once it’s up and running, it has strong potential,” the magazine reported him as saying.

The world is excited about this new endeavor for many reasons. Not only will it widen the consumer-base of the cinema industry, but the kingdom is also investing capital to refurbish its entertainment industry where they announced a budget of $64 billion for it alone, with $10 billion of that amount going for film and fine arts.

Saudi Arabia is planning to build the local industry while integrating it with its Hollywood investments. According to the magazine, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia will acquire between a 5% and 10% stake in Endeavor, the holding company for Hollywood talent agency WME, for a sum believed to be $400 million to $500 million.

AMC, iPic, Empire, Vue, CJ CGV and Cinépolis are among the companies that have announced plans to have bases of operation in the country.

According to Variety magazine, licenses started to be granted this month, and studios have been told that they may be screening films in Saudi Arabia by April.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Saudis boost oil output, exports
Oil&Gas 12:29
Saudi Prince Khalid bin Salman: UAE ‘important partner’ in Yemen efforts
Arab World 09:29
Saudis will soon boast biggest-ever solar power station
Arab World 00:01
OPEC to stick to supply curbs despite oil rally to $71
Oil&Gas 28 March 17:55
Saudi Crown Prince meets with UN Secretary General
Arab World 28 March 15:23
El Al sues Israel after Air India flies through Saudi airspace
Israel 28 March 14:10
OPEC seeks 'very long-term' cooperation with other oil exporters
Economy news 28 March 13:58
Saudi Crown Prince: OPEC, Russia consider 10-20 year oil cooperation
Arab World 27 March 18:00
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will respond to any attempts aimed at its security
Arab World 27 March 17:55
Saudi Arabia out to show their World Cup credentials when they face Belgium
Arab World 27 March 13:46
Saudi Crown Prince meets number of American CEOs in New York
Arab World 27 March 09:41
Turkey condemns missile attacks on Saudi Arabia
Turkey 26 March 21:48
Coalition releases findings of Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia
Turkey 26 March 20:38
Saudi Arabia sacks teachers for ‘Muslim Brotherhood affiliation’
Arab World 26 March 13:55
Saudi Air Defence intercepts ballistic missile over Riyadh
Arab World 26 March 01:27
Azerbaijan reveals priorities for establishing trade and investment cooperation with Saudi Arabia
Business 24 March 02:01
Air India makes history flying to Israel over Saudi Arabia
Other News 23 March 12:55
State Dept. approves $670 million arms deal with Saudi Arabia
US 23 March 05:07