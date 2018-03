Bashar Assad is not likely to be ousted from power, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Bin Salman told TIME Thursday in a wide-ranging interview.

He said he hopes that Assad will not become a “puppet” for Tehran.

“Bashar is staying,” he said. “But I believe that Bashar’s interest is not to let the Iranians do whatever they want they want to do.”

