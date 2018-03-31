Syrian army declares major victory in Damascus' Eastern Ghouta

31 March 2018 21:44 (UTC+04:00)

The Syrian army on Saturday declared a major victory after wresting control over much of the Eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus, Xinhua rpeorted.

In a statement, the army said after a series of "precisely-planned" military actions, the Syrian army has captured 31 towns and areas in Eastern Ghouta, still in fight with the rebels in Douma district, the last rebel stronghold north of Eastern Ghouta.

Hundreds of rebels have been killed and their command centers destroyed during the offensive which began late last month, according to the military statement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkey to host Syria summit with Russia, Iran on April 4
Turkey 19:50
Trump tells advisers he wants U.S. out of Syria: senior officials
US 18:28
Ankara not to stop anti-terrorist operations in region: PM
Turkey 14:00
Iran not against Turkish military operations in region: PM
Turkey 11:18
Saudi crown prince says Bashar is staying
Arab World 07:54
UK Special Forces soldier killed in Syria bomb blast
Europe 01:49
U.S., British service members killed by improvised bomb in Syria
Arab World 30 March 21:04
France lost objectivity on Syrian issue - Turkish FM
Europe 30 March 16:22
Turkey eyes to conduct operations in other districts of Syria: Erdogan
Turkey 30 March 14:35
Deputy PM: French president’s statement – attempt to legalize terrorists
Turkey 30 March 12:44
Turkey won’t negotiate with terrorists in Syria – presidential spokesperson
Turkey 30 March 11:32
US to leave Syrian battlefield ‘very soon,’ Trump declares
US 30 March 09:29
Turkey providing humanitarian aid to population in Syria’s Afrin
Turkey 29 March 09:40
Syrian army prepares to launch 'huge' operation in Eastern Ghouta
Arab World 28 March 21:33
Kazakh delegation takes part in UNSC meeting on situation in Syria
Kazakhstan 28 March 21:16
US Air Force left air base in Turkey before Operation Olive branch - media
Turkey 28 March 16:40
Turkey to open new checkpoint on border with Syria
Turkey 28 March 15:31
Foreign ministry: Turkey, US to mull issue of Syria’s Manbij liberation
Turkey 28 March 15:28