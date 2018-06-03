Saudi threatens military action if Qatar deploys anti-aircraft missiles: report

3 June 2018 02:23 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has threatened to take military action if Qatar installs a Russian air defense system, Reuters reported citing France’s Le Monde newspaper.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates severed diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar last year, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism, which it denies.

Qatar and Russia signed an agreement on military and technical cooperation last year. Qatar’s ambassador to Russia was quoted as saying in January that it was in talks to buy the Russian S-400 missile air defense systems.

Le Monde said that Saudi King Salman had written a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron, expressing his profound concern over negotiations between Doha and Moscow and the possibility that Qatar could deploy the missiles.

“The kingdom would be ready to take all necessary measures to eliminate this defence system, including military action,” Le Monde quoted the letter to Macron as saying. It said the letter had been sent “recently”, but was not more specific.

Salman asked Macron for his assistance to prevent the sale of the missiles and preserve peace in the region, Le Monde said.

The French president’s office and the Saudi government’s communications office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Saudi Arabia may raise Asia official oil prices in July for a second month
Oil&Gas 1 June 12:50
Crude oil eases on record U.S. production, OPEC supply hopes
Oil&Gas 1 June 09:25
Azerbaijan looks to export "WokiFi" service to foreign markets
ICT 31 May 20:10
Brent rallies to trade at largest premium to U.S. crude since 2015
Oil&Gas 31 May 17:54
Russia has potential for oil output hike within months
Oil&Gas 31 May 12:00
Oil prices dip after rally, OPEC supply decision in focus
Oil&Gas 31 May 10:04
Oil bulls scurry for protection against a wave of OPEC supply
Oil&Gas 30 May 17:21
Chinese refiner Hengli to receive first Saudi crude oil by July
China 30 May 13:43
Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia vow to boost ties
Tajikistan 30 May 12:32
Oil prices steady after shake-out on supply worries
Oil&Gas 30 May 10:55
Oil prices mixed, but pressure builds on expected crude output increase
Oil&Gas 29 May 12:26
Oil slumps as OPEC, Russia look to raise output amid U.S. surge
Oil&Gas 28 May 09:42
Chinese energy chief seeks further Saudi action to guarantee oil supply
China 25 May 15:21
Oil prices slump as Saudi Arabia and Russia consider output boost
Oil&Gas 25 May 15:05
Russian, Saudi energy chiefs discuss possibility of easing quotas within OPEC+
Oil&Gas 25 May 12:52
Russia says it, Saudi Arabia have common view on oil deal
Oil&Gas 24 May 17:55
Lebanese parliament re-elects Berri as speaker
Arab World 23 May 15:14
IMF says Saudi reforms going well, urges government not to boost spending as oil rises
Arab World 23 May 09:50