WHO warns of new Yemen cholera surge, asks for ceasefire to vaccinate

3 August 2018 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

Yemen may be on the brink of a new wave of cholera, with a heightened death rate because of widespread malnutrition, and the United Nations is hoping for a ceasefire in northern Yemen to allow for vaccination, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

“We’re calling on all parties to the conflict ... for three full days of tranquility and to lay down arms to allow us to vaccinate the civilian population for cholera,” WHO emergency response chief Peter Salama said.

