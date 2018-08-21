Morocco reinstates compulsory military service for under-25s

21 August 2018 07:32 (UTC+04:00)

Morocco’s ministerial council on Monday approved a draft law reinstating compulsory military service for young men and women for the first time since 2006, the Royal Cabinet said in a statement, Reuters reported.

“Female and male citizens aged between 19 and 25 years are obliged to do military service for 12 months,” said the statement, read out by Royal Palace spokesman Abdelhak Lamrini.

The draft law, which will enter into force once it is published in the official bulletin, will set out exemptions and the rights and responsibilities of military service participants, the statement said.

“The military service aims to promote patriotism among the young, within the framework of the correlation between the rights and responsibilities of citizenship,” it said.

Morocco has seen youth-led protests in economically marginalized areas such as the Northern Rif region and the eastern town of Jerrada in recent months. Some critics see the law as a move to encourage loyalty to the state among young people facing economic and social problems.

The ministerial council is chaired by King Mohammed, who is also the supreme commander and chief of general staff of Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces.

After the council meeting, the King delivered a televised speech urging the government to do more to curb unemployment and improve the educational system and vocational training.

“We cannot let our education system continue to produce unemployed people, especially in certain branches of study, where graduates - as everyone knows - find it extremely hard to access the job market,” he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Morocco agrees to accept U.S. poultry
Arab World 7 August 14:20
President Aliyev congratulates King of Morocco
Politics 28 July 20:03
Turkey working on development of new system of military service
Turkey 25 July 11:30
Moroccan airline cancels 4 flights amid continuing tension with pilots
Arab World 21 July 23:16
Morocco, France vow to strengthen partnership
World 23 June 03:20
Iran scratches out World Cup victory against Morocco with own goal (VIDEO)
World 15 June 21:22
Latest
Exclusive: Trump doesn't expect much from China trade talks this week
US 08:58
Latvian textile manufacturers eye to enter CIS countries’ markets via Azerbaijan
Economy news 07:41
Kim Jong Un criticizes his country's health sector
Other News 06:48
Australian prime minister wins leadership challenge
Other News 05:51
Oil gains on easing trade war concerns, sanctions on Iran
Oil&Gas 04:42
ConocoPhillips and Venezuela's PDVSA reach $2 billion settlement
Other News 03:33
U.N. chief looks forward to North, South Korea talks in New York: spokesman
Other News 02:24
Brazil state asks top court to halt Venezuelan migration
Other News 01:34
Total tells Iran it's quitting South Pars gas project
Oil&Gas 00:54