Saudi forces intercept, destroy Houthi ballistic missile fired toward Najran

8 September 2018 01:15 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi forces on Friday evening have intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by Houthi militias toward the southern city of Najran, Al Arabiya reported.

On Thursday evening also, Saudi forces had intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Houthi militias toward the border Saudi city of Jazan.

The Houthis have stepped up missile attacks on the Kingdom in recent months.

Late on Wednesday, Saudi civil defense said the kingdom’s air defense forces intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis on Najran, wounding 37 people due to shrapnel.

