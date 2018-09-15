Egypt signs 2 petroleum exploration deals with foreign companies

15 September 2018 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla signed on Saturday two deals with international firms to explore petroleum and gas in two deep-water areas in the Mediterranean and the Western Desert, Xinhua reported.

In a statement, the ministry said the deals were signed with companies from Canada, Britain, the Netherlands, Malaysia and Kuwait, adding that the deals include drilling 12 wells at an investment of at least 1 billion US dollars.

The minister affirmed that the petroleum sector will proceed with offering international bids, as well as signing new agreements with the aim of boosting Egypt's production of petroleum and gas to reduce imports.

Once an energy exporter, Egypt has turned into a net importer of energy in recent years, as a result of declining production and increasing consumption.

However, Egypt aims to return to an energy exporter after resources were discovered across the country, which attracted international firms over the past few years.

Egypt is currently engaged in deals with international energy corporations for oil and gas exploration, including Italy's Eni and Britain's BP.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Egypt says 11 suspected militants killed in Sinai
Arab World 10 September 17:56
Egypt set to release Lebanese tourist jailed over Facebook post
Other News 10 September 02:21
Uzbekistan, Egypt sign agreements worth $470M
Uzbekistan 8 September 13:46
Uzbek, African banks sign agreement worth $50M
Uzbekistan 5 September 19:31
Uzbekistan to export petrochemical products to Egypt
Uzbekistan 5 September 17:39
Uzbek-Egyptian business forum to be held in Tashkent
Uzbekistan 4 September 19:28
Latest
Watching parade marking centenary of Baku’s liberation is a great pleasure: Turkish guest
Society 21:40
Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Solving Nagorno-Karabakh issue is 'sine qua non'
Politics 21:38
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents posed for photographs together with parade participants
Politics 20:58
President Ilham Aliyev: By implementing joint projects, Azerbaijan and Turkey redraw energy and transport map of Eurasia
Politics 20:52
Baku’s liberation akin to Malazgirt victory: spectator
Society 20:47
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ends official visit to Azerbaijan
Politics 20:40
NASA launches high-precision satellite to measure polar ice thickness
Other News 20:24
Typhoon kills 12 in Philippines, heads to southern China
Other News 19:48
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey had joint working dinner (PHOTO)
Politics 19:18