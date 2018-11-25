Iraq's floods kill 17 in heavy rain

At least 17 people died and 178 were injured across Iraq due to the floods of torrential rain in the past two days, the Iraqi government said on Sunday, Xinhua reports.

During the past two days, 17 people have died and 178 others were injured in the floods, said Sayf al-Badr, spokesman of the Iraqi Health Ministry, in a brief statement.

On Friday, the floods killed up to 11 people, including women and children in villages in Shirqat area, some 280 km north of Iraqi capital Baghdad, said an official report.

On Saturday, the floods led to the death of six people in Iraq's eastern province of Wasit, according to the Health Ministry.

Late on Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi chaired an emergency meeting for the crisis management to discuss the effects of the floods caused by torrential rain in northern, eastern and southern Iraq.

