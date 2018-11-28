OIC to hold 7th Ministerial Conference on role of women in development

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

Trend:

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold the Seventh Ministerial Conference on the Role of Women in the Development of the OIC Member States under theme of "Women Empowerment in Member States: Challenges and Prospects", from 30 November to 1 December 2018 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, said a message from OIC.

The Conference will review cases in the area of women's empowerment as well as educational, pedagogical, social and cultural measures taken by Member States to combat violence against women and achieve equality between men and women. The participants will discuss ways and means of implementing the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security in the OIC Member States. The Conference will also deliberate on ways and means to counter the multiple challenges facing women in their daily life to deduce perspectives for a better wellbeing. It will also highlight the Member States’ commitments, particularly to combating violence against women and girls, the achievement of justice and gender equality, and addressing the economic, social and psychological difficulties weighing upon women and girls.

In accordance with the resolutions of the 44th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, the Conference will award the OIC Prize for Women's Achievement, recognizing the contributions of the awarded women and strengthening their role in the development process of the Member States.

A preparatory meeting of senior officials from OIC Member States will precede the Seventh Ministerial Conference on the Role of Women in the Development of Member States.

