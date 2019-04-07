Sudanese protesters clash with security forces outside Bashir's compound

7 April 2019 04:43 (UTC+04:00)

Thousands of Sudanese protesters clashed with security forces outside President Omar al-Bashir’s residence in central Khartoum on Saturday in what appeared to be the biggest demonstration in months of protests against his 30-year rule, witnesses said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Across the River Nile in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman, which also saw protests into the evening, one civilian died from injuries sustained during “rioting” and other civilians and police officers were wounded, state news agency SUNA said, citing police reports.

The victim was a laboratory doctor, according to a statement from an opposition doctors’ committee. Medical staff have played a prominent role in the protests, in which dozens of people have been killed over the past three-and-a-half months.

Security forces fired tear gas at protesters in Omdurman and at stone-throwing demonstrators near Bashir’s residence, who had responded to a call by activists trying to increase pressure on Bashir to step down.

They waved Sudanese flags and chanted slogans demanding “freedom, peace and justice” as they gathered outside the gates of the compound, guarded by soldiers, that also houses the defense ministry, army command and security headquarters.

By the evening, the clashes subsided as security forces pulled back, allowing the thousands still gathered to remain outside the compound. Witnesses said young demonstrators sang nationalist songs and danced for joy. Some said they would stay until Bashir stepped down.

Information Minister Hassan Ismail, who also serves as the government spokesman, praised security forces for the way they handled the protests and said the government remained committed to dialogue to resolve the crisis.

“The approach followed by government apparatus was met with satisfaction from citizens,” Ismail said in a statement. “Sudanese blood is the most precious thing we need to preserve”.

Bashir has refused to step down, saying his opponents need to seek power through the ballot box.

“Today, we won and we are confident that the regime will fall,” said Mohamed Saleh, a 63-year-old university professor who estimated the crowd to be at more than 100,000 people.

An independent estimate for the number of protesters was not immediately available. But witnesses said the protest appeared to be larger than previous ones.

“There are crowds as far as the eye can see,” one witness told Reuters.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
8 children killed in explosion in Sudan's Omdurman city
Other News 24 March 05:11
Protest-hit Sudan unveils new cabinet to ‘solve’ economic crisis
Arab World 14 March 11:40
Sudan, Ethiopia sign protocol to deploy joint forces on border
Other News 12 March 22:18
Sudan’s Bashir appoints new central bank governor - presidency
Other News 7 March 03:00
Security Council members urge continued political process in Darfur
Arab World 26 February 07:58
Sudanese president issues 5 emergency orders amid growing protests
Other News 26 February 05:45
Latest
Rouhani says Iran ready to expand gas, power trade with Iraq
Politics 03:30
Barcelona 2-0 Atletico Madrid: Messi and Suarez score after Diego Costa red card
Europe 02:06
5.0-magnitude quake hits Solomon Islands
Other News 01:14
President Trump says has not read Mueller report
US 00:23
Zenith Energy raises capital for drilling activities in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 6 April 23:11
US government says it could take two years to identify families separated at border
US 6 April 22:35
3 people killed in submarine explosion in Iran
Society 6 April 21:44
France's Le Drian says EU can't live forever with Brexit talks
Europe 6 April 21:24
China's Inner Mongolia reports human infection of H7N9 bird flu virus
China 6 April 20:32