Death toll in Libya's Tripoli clashes rises to 21

7 April 2019 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

The death toll in the clashes near the Libyan capital Tripoli between forces of the UN-backed government and the eastern-based army rose to 21, according to the Ministry of Health, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Based on information from the central operation chamber of the Ministry of Health, the casualties are 21 dead and 27 injured," the ministry said.

The army, led by Khalifa Haftar, has launched a military campaign on Thursday to take over western Libya, particularly Tripoli where the UN-backed government is based.

Earlier on Sunday, spokesman of the government's forces announced launching a counter military operation against the army troops.

The army is allied with the eastern-based government, as the country is politically divided between western and eastern governments.

Libya has been struggling to make a democratic transition amid insecurity and chaos, ever since the fall of former leader Gaddafi's regime in 2011.

