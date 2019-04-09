Militant shelling of Syria's Masyaf kills 4 civilians

9 April 2019 02:09 (UTC+04:00)

Syrian militants used improvised multiple rocket launchers to attack the northwestern city of Masyaf, killing four civilians and hurting a dozen others, the Russian Defence Ministry said Monday, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

"As a result of attack at Masyaf, Hama province, when terrorists used improvised multiple launch rocket systems, four people were killed and 12 civilians wounded", the ministry’s center for Syrian reconciliation said.

The Syrian armed forces repelled an attempt by militants to advance on the village of Kbana in the Latakia province. Attacks were also launched on Safsafa, Bsharfa, Rasha, Qastal-al-Borj-Barisha, Ruayset-Iskander, Eyn-al-Kantara and al-Amara.

In the neighboring Idlib province, militants attacked the settlements of Abu-Omar, Abu-Dali and Mutuasta. Aleppo and Sabikiyah in the Aleppo province also came under fire.

In the past day, 451 people used a humanitarian corridor to leave the Rukban camp in Syria's southeast on the border with Jordan. A total of 1,825 people have moved out of the overpopulated refugee camp since 19 February, according to the Russian military.

Since last July, almost 182,000 Syrians have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon, which host a significant share of all Syrian refugees, according to the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria. At the same time, over 6.6 million officially registered Syrian refugees remain in 45 states across the world.

