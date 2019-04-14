Sudan protesters demand immediate handover of power to civilian government under army protection

14 April 2019 21:36 (UTC+04:00)

Sudan’s main protest group on Sunday called for the immediate handover of power to a civilian transitional government and said it would maintain street demonstrations to push for its aims, Trend reports referring to Reuters.

Such a transitional council should be protected by the Sudanese armed forces, the Sudanese Professionals Association said in a statement.

“The Sudanese Professionals Association affirms the continuation of the sit-in and the exercise of all forms of peaceful pressure to achieve the objectives of the revolution,” it said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Sudan's transitional council cancels curfew
Arab World 13 April 19:24
Sudan military council says new government will be 'civilian'
Other News 13 April 05:39
16 killed, 20 injured in Khartoum in 2 days: Sudanese police
Other News 13 April 03:07
Sudan defense minister steps down as head of transitional military council
Other News 13 April 00:28
Sudan's military council promises civilian government after Bashir toppled
World 12 April 16:23
Media: Turkey concerned about contracts signed with Sudan
Turkey 11 April 12:50
Latest
Egypt parliament's committee approved president's term extension - reports
Arab World 22:15
Suspected of plotting terror attack detained in Belgium
Europe 20:50
Blast in East Afghanistan kills 7 children
Other News 20:31
Kazakh president Tokayev begins state visit to Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan 20:15
S. Korean president to visit 3 Central Asian countries this week
Other News 19:41
Uzbekistan to attract WB to build new railway from Afghanistan to Pakistan
Economy 19:00
WHO says over 120 killed in Libya since escalation of violence near Tripoli
Other News 18:39
Five tons of meth seized in Mexico
Other News 18:21
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu promises state aid to second Moon mission
Israel 17:47