Militants attacked settlements in 2 Syrian provinces in past 24 hours

3 June 2019 07:45 (UTC+04:00)

Militants attacked residential areas in Syria's northwestern provinces of Latakia and Hama over the past day, thereby violating the ceasefire agreement, the Russian Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said at a daily briefing on Sunday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Over the past day, terrorists attacked [settlements]… in the Latakia province and… in the Hama province," the centre said.

The centre added that it had held two humanitarian actions in Syria over the past 24 hours — in Marrat village of the Deir ez-Zor province and in the Harem camp in Latakia — by handing out 500 food sets to people in each settlement.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organisations. Russia and Turkey, along with Iran, are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria.

