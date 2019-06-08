Syrian army repels terrorist attack, 140 militants estimated dead

8 June 2019 00:27 (UTC+04:00)

The militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group launched an offensive late on Thursday. At least 500 terrorists with support of armored vehicles and tanks, attacked Syrian army position in positions near the towns of Jabin and Tal Melh, according to Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin, commander of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

"While repelling the attack, the Syrian government forces killed over 120 terrorists and destroyed five tanks, three IFV, nine off-road vehicles, a multiple-launch rocket system and two mortars", Kupchishin said at a daily briefing.

The Russian general also said that on 7 June illegal armed groups from the Idlib de-escalation zone launched attacks on the positions of government forces near the towns of Karnaz and Hamamiyat in Hama province.

According to Kupchishin, about 80 militants and seven pickup trucks participated in the attack on Karnaz. About 60 militants took part in the attack on Hamamiyat with the support of two tanks, an IFV and a pickup truck.
"While repelling the attacks by illegal armed groups, the armed forces of the Syrian Arab Republic destroyed more than 20 militants, a tank and two pickup trucks", he concluded.

In early May, terrorists increased the frequency of attacks on the Syrian provinces of Hama, Aleppo, and Latakia. They have also been attempting to attack the positions of the Syrian army in the region. The government forces have responded by attacking terrorists in the province of Idlib. The Syrian forces are targeting depots, artillery positions and observation posts of the Nusra Front terrorist group

The northwestern Idlib area is reportedly still home to around 30,000 gunmen, including foreign mercenaries, and militants from the Nusra Front terror group.

The Idlib province is one of the four designated de-escalation zones in the Syrian civil war, which government forces, led by President Bashar Assad, and opposition, including terrorist organizations, have been fighting since 2011. Russia, Turkey, and Iran act as the guarantors of the ceasefire in these zones.

Despite the ceasefire regime being established throughout the country, there are still cases of ceasefire regime violation by illegal armed formations in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

