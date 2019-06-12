Libyan air forces launch 3 strikes in southern Tripoli

12 June 2019 07:35 (UTC+04:00)

The air forces of the Libyan government on Tuesday launched 3 airstrikes against the eastern-based army in south of the capital Tripoli, as the armed conflict in the city between the two parties continues, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Two airstrikes targeted troops near the airport in southern Tripoli, and a third one targeted troops in Wadi Rabie town also located in southern Tripoli, according to a statement issued by the government forces.

The two airstrikes near the airport were "accurate", the statement said.

The east-based army, led by Khalifa Haftar, has been waging a military campaign since early April to take over Tripoli.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the fighting has so far killed 653 and injured 3,547 others.

Libya has been struggling to undergo a transitional period amid chaos since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

