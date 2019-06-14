Militants shell settlements in Syria’s Latakia, Hama provinces over last 24 hours

14 June 2019 02:08 (UTC+04:00)

A number of settlements in Syria’s Latakia and Hama provinces and Aleppo’s northern suburbs came under shellings by militants from illegal armed groups during the past day, Major General Viktor Kupchishin, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, said on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Throughout the day, militants shelled the settlements of Shmaysa, Castle al-Burj, Nahshebba, Ain al-Qantara and Mamukhiyah in the Latakia province; Hamammiyat (twice), Suran, Hayalin, Sheikh Hadit and Kara Jurn in the Hama province; and northern suburbs of the city of Aleppo (twice)," Kupchishin said.

An agreement on complete ceasefire on the entire territory of the Idlib de-escalation zone was reached on Wednesday with Russia’s and Turkey’s mediation. But Jabhat al-Nusra and a number of other extremist groups, including Ahrar al-Sham, refused to observe it, he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
4 al-Shabab militants killed in Kenya's coast in botched attack
Other News 00:48
Turkish patrol post attacked in Syria’s Idlib
Turkey 13 June 13:57
Militants blow up oil pipeline in southeastern Yemen
Arab World 12 June 05:32
Syrian Air Defenses down 'several' Israeli missile strikes in Daraa Governorate
Arab World 12 June 04:31
Militants shell 8 settlements in Syria's Latakia province over last 24 hours
Arab World 12 June 02:48
700 Syrian refugees flee from Lebanon's Deir El Ahmar camp
Arab World 12 June 00:53
Latest
U.S. blames Iran for attacks on oil tankers in Sea of Oman
US 01:38
4 al-Shabab militants killed in Kenya's coast in botched attack
Other News 00:48
Heavy rain leaves 13 dead, 2 missing in China
China 13 June 23:52
Trump says neither Iran nor U.S. ready to make a deal
Iran 13 June 23:03
Tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman stoke fears over conflict and oil
World 13 June 22:11
Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new building of orphanage-kindergarten No 11 in Yasamal district (PHOTO)
Politics 13 June 21:23
Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva views conditions in Children's Arts School No. 2 (PHOTO)
Politics 13 June 20:49
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of new building of children's shelter (PHOTO)
Society 13 June 20:07
Uzbekistan may abolish VAT benefits for food products
Uzbekistan 13 June 19:37