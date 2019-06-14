Militants shell settlements in Syria’s Latakia, Hama provinces over last 24 hours

A number of settlements in Syria’s Latakia and Hama provinces and Aleppo’s northern suburbs came under shellings by militants from illegal armed groups during the past day, Major General Viktor Kupchishin, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, said on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Throughout the day, militants shelled the settlements of Shmaysa, Castle al-Burj, Nahshebba, Ain al-Qantara and Mamukhiyah in the Latakia province; Hamammiyat (twice), Suran, Hayalin, Sheikh Hadit and Kara Jurn in the Hama province; and northern suburbs of the city of Aleppo (twice)," Kupchishin said.

An agreement on complete ceasefire on the entire territory of the Idlib de-escalation zone was reached on Wednesday with Russia’s and Turkey’s mediation. But Jabhat al-Nusra and a number of other extremist groups, including Ahrar al-Sham, refused to observe it, he said.

