Yemen's Houthis strike Saudi utility station

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis launched a projectile into southern Saudi Arabia late on Wednesday which the Saudi-led coalition said landed near a desalination plant without causing damage or casualties, Trend reports citing Reuters.

About 24 hours later, the coalition responded with strikes it said targeted Houthi military sites in northern Hodeidah, including booby-trapped boats the group had prepared for terrorist acts and to threaten international shipping.

The Houthis - who threatened last month to attack 300 vital military targets in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen - announced via their Al Masirah TV that a cruise missile they fired had struck an electricity station in Shuqaiq.

A Saudi-based industry source said the strike targeted a power transformer station near the plant, which led to a small fire that was quickly doused and did not impact operations.

