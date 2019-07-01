Rocket attack on Damascus, Homs outskirts carried out by Israeli Forces

Syrian state news agency said that Syrian air defences have shot down several missiles over Damascus amid multiple reports of loud explosions in the area, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Syrian air defence has responded to a missile attacks in the vicinity of the Syrian capital of Damascus as well as Homs and managed to down a number of rockets, Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

Also, a correspondent reported from the scene that a series of powerful blasts rocked the skies over Damascus.

According to a Syrian military source, the missile attacks were carried out by Israeli Air Force. There was no immediate confirmation on that matter from Israel.

"The Syrian Air Defense Force repelled the attack of missiles launched by Israeli military aircraft from Lebanese airspace in the direction of our military positions in Homs and near Damascus," the source said.

The attack resulted in four people have been killed, while 21 more were wounded, local media reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, Lebanese TV-channel Al-Mayadeen reported that explosions also heard on the Syria-Lebanon border, corresponding in time with Israeli aviation's low-altitude flights in the south of Lebanon.

Later, a source in Beirut International Airport also said that the attack was conducted by the Israeli military from Lebanon.

"We observed that before the attack on Syria ten or more Israeli military aircraft entered the airspace," the source said.

