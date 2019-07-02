Casualties reported as Yemeni forces launch retaliatory drone attack on Abha airport

2 July 2019 05:36 (UTC+04:00)

Yemen’s popular Houthi Ansarullah movement has launched new retaliatory strikes against neighboring Saudi Arabia, avenging an ongoing invasion of the impoverished country by the kingdom and its allies, Trend reports citing presstv.

The latest counterraids came in early Tuesday, leaving several people injured, Yemen’s al-Masirah television network reported.

The army and allied Ansarullah fighters targeted a hangar for military warplanes in Abha airport in southwestern Asir province which borders Yemen.

Saudi media said nine people were injured in the attack, including one Indian.

