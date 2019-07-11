Three Syrian civilians killed in militant attack on Latakia province

11 July 2019 06:10 (UTC+04:00)

At least three Syrian civilians were killed in an attack carried out by militants in Syria’s province of Latakia, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Over the day, the militants shelled Jurin settlement in Latakia province and the city of Aleppo in Aleppo province. As a result of the shelling in Jurin, three civilians were killed," the centre said.

It also noted that over the past 24 hours, the centre registered a number of ceasefire breaches within Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone.

Syria has been in a state of civil war for eight years, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations. The conflict in the country produced over five million refugees and over six million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-ravaged Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

