Yemen’s Houthis say carried out drone strikes on Saudi Najran Airport

The military wing of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, launched a drone attack on the Najran airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, Almasirah broadcaster said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Qasef 2K drones, launched in response to continuous US-Saudi airstrikes, accurately hit the targets at the Najran airport and led to halting all air traffic, the broadcaster said.

Najran and its civilian facilities has been a regular target of Huthi attacks. The Najran airport has been closed for four years because of the armed hostilities in Yemen and reopened in May.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2011. It peaked in 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition joined the military action on the government’s side.

The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people – over 80 percent of the country’s population – currently in need of aid.

