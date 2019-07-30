Militants shell two Syrian settlements in last 24 hours

Militants in Syria have shelled two settlements in Syria’s Latakia and Aleppo provinces in the past 24 hours, head of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides Major-General Alexei Bakin told reporters, Trend reports citing TASS.

"During the day, militants shelled the settlement of Hirbathirs in the Aleppo province and Harab-al-Jubb-al-Ahmar in the Latakia province," Bakin said.

He added that Russian servicemen delivered humanitarian aid to the settlement of Beit-Sawa in the Damascus province in the past day.

