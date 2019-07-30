Militants shell two Syrian settlements in last 24 hours

30 July 2019 01:59 (UTC+04:00)

Militants in Syria have shelled two settlements in Syria’s Latakia and Aleppo provinces in the past 24 hours, head of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides Major-General Alexei Bakin told reporters, Trend reports citing TASS.

"During the day, militants shelled the settlement of Hirbathirs in the Aleppo province and Harab-al-Jubb-al-Ahmar in the Latakia province," Bakin said.

He added that Russian servicemen delivered humanitarian aid to the settlement of Beit-Sawa in the Damascus province in the past day.

