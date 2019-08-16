Syrian Air Defences Repel Missile Attack in Hama Province

16 August 2019 01:26 (UTC+04:00)

According to the Syrian state-run broadcaster, the Syrian air defence system destroyed early on Friday a hostile projectile in the sky above the city of Masyaf in the Hama province. There have been no reports about damage or casualties so far, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

On Thursday, the Russian military said it had registered 35 cases of ceasefire breaches in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 34 ceasefire violations.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire regime has registered 35 cases of firing, namely 14 in the province of Aleppo and 21 in Latakia. The Turkish side has registered 34 cases of ceasefire violations, namely one in the province of Idlib, and 33 in Hama", the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Syria has been mired in a civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations.

In early August, Syria's government forces declared that they were resuming military operations in the provinces of Idlib and Hama, citing the militants' refusal to observe a ceasefire deal, which had gone into effect on 1 August, by launching several attacks on civilians in nearby areas.

Idlib is controlled mainly by Hayat Tahrir Sham and remains the last terrorist stronghold. Government forces are reportedly fighting to take back the territory with support from Russia as part of a counterterrorism operation. The province borders Turkey, which participated in joint efforts with Moscow to create a ceasefire there.

Terrorist organizations operating in Idlib reportedly include the Nusra Front and Daesh.

*Hayat Tahrir Sham, Nusra Front, Daesh (ISIL, ISIS, IS, Islamic State) are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other countries.

