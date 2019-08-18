Drone attack causes minor fire in Saudi gas plant: minister

A Saudi minister said a drone attack on Saturday caused a minor fire in a gas plant in an oil field in eastern Saudi Arabia, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a statement carried by the SPA, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid A. Al-Falih said the attack on Shaybah Oil Field on Saturday morning caused limited damage with no injuries reported.

The oil production and exports wouldn't be affected by the "terrorist" attack, Al-Falih added.

The attack was part of hostilities against the international oil supply and economy, he noted.

The Saudi minister urged the global community to fight militants including the Iran-backed Houthi militias.

