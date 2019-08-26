Israel makes airstrikes at Lebanon-Syria border - Reports

26 August 2019 05:29 (UTC+04:00)

Three Israeli airstrikes targeted the Lebanese-Syria border area early on Sunday, local broadcaster reported, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Israeli airstrikes have hit Lebanon's border with Syria east of the city of Zahle, Lebanese An-Nahar TV reported. There was no immediate statement from Israel on the matter.

Yesterday, Syrian state television reported that the country's air defence intercepted several Israeli missiles over Damascus before they reached their targets. Israeli military later claimed that Israeli aircraft struck Iranian forces near Damascus to prevent a drone attack on Israel.

Israel has previously admitted to carrying out "hundreds" of air attacks against Syria in recent years, saying that the strikes were aimed at countering alleged Iranian and Iranian-linked presence in the country. Damascus has condemned the attacks as a blatant violation of international law, while Iran has stressed that its presence in Syria has been limited to helping Damascus fighting terror groups.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Family stayed in Syrian town during offensive as rebels ousted
World 25 August 05:24
Israel strikes at Iranian forces in Syria to foil attack: military
World 25 August 03:01
Total capital of Israeli companies registered in Turkey down
Economy 24 August 13:49
Azerbaijani ministry refutes information about transportation of Israeli drones to Azerbaijan for US attack on Iraq, Iran
Politics 24 August 09:47
Syrian army takes towns in northwest that rebels held for years
Arab World 23 August 21:18
Erdogan tells Putin that Syrian army offensive causing humanitarian crisis
Other News 23 August 15:57
Latest
G7 nations close to agreement on tackling Amazon fires: Macron
World 04:29
Three people injured in bomb blast near Pakistani consulate in Afghanistan
World 03:31
5.3-magnitude quake hits 28 km NW of Guapi, Colombia
Other News 02:47
Israel Defence Forces says 3 rockets fired at Israel from Gaza, intercepts 2
Israel 01:56
Coalition destroys missiles fired by Houthis at Saudi Arabia: spokesman
Arab World 01:19
Warplanes dump water on Amazon as Brazil military begins fighting fires
World 00:14
Sudan's sovereign council declares state of emergency in Port Sudan
Other News 25 August 23:32
G7 countries want diplomatic solution to issue of Iran's nuclear programme - Merkel
Iran 25 August 22:07
Protest chaos grips Hong Kong with tear gas, water cannon and pouring rain
China 25 August 21:21