Yemen’s Houthis announce fresh drone strikes on Saudi Arabia

28 August 2019 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

Yemeni Houthis announced on Wednesday they had attacked military positions in southwestern Saudi Arabia with armed drones, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Air forces are carrying out attacks with drones towards Jizan and Najran", the Houthi spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sarei, said.

The attacks on a military target in Najran and a Saudi army camp in Jizan killed and injured multiple soldiers, he claimed.

For weeks, the Houthi movement routinely launches drones toward Saudi Arabia, which has been providing air support to Yemen’s internationally recognised government in its fight against Houthis since spring 2015.

On 17 August, a drone attack by the Houthi movement on a Shaybah oil field controlled by Saudi Arabia caused a fire at a gas plant. In response, the Saudi-led coalition targeted Houthis' position in northern Yemen.

The tensions in Yemen's temporary capital are underway amid the continuing violent conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement, which has brought the country on a brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Yemen's Houthi rebels launch fresh attacks on Saudi air base
World 27 August 03:00
Uzbek Bank signs $16M agreements with IsDB Units
Economy 26 August 18:33
Coalition destroys missiles fired by Houthis at Saudi Arabia: spokesman
Arab World 26 August 01:19
Yemen's separatists, government forces clash in Shabwa for second night
World 23 August 23:25
U.S. drone shot down over Yemen
Arab World 21 August 17:14
Climate change could rain on Saudi Aramco's IPO parade
Arab World 20 August 10:23
Latest
Total capital of Israeli companies registered in Turkey down
Economy 21:14
Russia’s Research and Production Corporation to supply freight wagons to Kazakhstan
Economy 19:02
Uzbekistan, China set up $1 B investment fund
Economy 18:58
Iran tests evaporation & LPG facility at Isfahan Refinery
Oil&Gas 18:53
Newly appointed Consul General of Iran to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan presents his credentials
Politics 18:53
Ukraine expects further increase in trade with Georgia (Exclusive)
Economy 18:30
Overhaul completed at overpasses of Azerbaijan's Absheronneft Oil&Gas Extraction Department
Oil&Gas 18:18
Matthew Bryza: Pashinyan is just stuck in a very difficult political situation
Commentary 18:18
Deputy president: Sales of Iranian knowledge enterprise products rise during sanctions
Iran 18:12