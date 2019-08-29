Saudi-led coalition warplanes launch multiple airstrikes on Yemen's Sanaa airport

The Saudi-led coalition warplanes launched multiple airstrikes on Yemen's Sanaa airport in the rebel-held capital Sanaa on Wednesday midnight, local residents said, just one hour after the Houthi rebels fired a cruise missile toward Saudi Abha airport, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported earlier the night that its group forces fired a cruise missile at Abha airport, targeting the military operation center and aircrafts hangars.

Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military coalition against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen for more than four years in support of the exiled internationally-recognized government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

