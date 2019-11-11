Iraqi forces shoot three dead in southern city as protests flare

11 November 2019 06:45 (UTC+04:00)

Iraqi forces shot three anti-government protesters dead in the southern city of Nassiriya on Sunday, police and medics said, adding to scores killed in weeks of unrest that have shaken the war-weary country out of relative stability it had enjoyed since the defeat of Islamic State, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Protesters had gathered on a bridge in the city and security forces shot live ammunition to disperse them, the sources said. More than 100 other people were wounded in clashes in Nassiriya, they said.

Security forces also fired tear gas at demonstrators in Baghdad injuring more than 20 people, a day after they pushed protests back toward one main square in the Iraqi capital. One person died in hospital from wounds sustained the previous day in the same area, police and medics said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iraqi forces fire tear gas injuring 22 in Baghdad: sources
Arab World 10 November 22:49
Blast in Iraq injures five Italian soldiers - army
Arab World 10 November 21:31
Iraqi forces push protesters back to main square, kill five
Arab World 10 November 01:28
23 killed in protests during past days in Iraq
Arab World 9 November 05:57
Turkey increases cargo transportation to Iraq (Exclusive)
Turkey 8 November 16:04
Iran's exports to Iraq continue
Business 4 November 16:13
Latest
FM: Slovakia might be interested in transiting gas coming via Southern Gas Corridor (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 08:00
Bolivian armed forces orders operations to 'neutralize' armed groups
Other News 07:27
Spain's far right doubles seats in hung parliament
Europe 06:17
Iran opens up about prospects of leaving nonproliferation treaty
Iran 04:38
Teenager killed after shooting in Malmo, minutes after car bomb explosion
Europe 03:17
Chinese president arrives in Greece for state visit
China 02:13
Evo Morales Resigns From Bolivian Presidency Amid Calls From Military, Police
World 01:18
Bolivia's military calls on Morales to step down as election fallout widens
Other News 01:10
Afghan Interior Minister declares victory over Daesh terror group in country
World 00:30