Aramco names first woman to head overseas office, days before IPO

Saudi Aramco, the world’s top oil exporter, has appointed its first woman head of an overseas office, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Marwa al-Khuzaim will helm Aramco Asia Singapore from December, taking over from Nader al-Arfaj, they said.

Al-Khuzaim is currently a supply chain director at Aramco Chemicals Company, a unit of Aramco, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Her appointment comes before the world’s most profitable company starts a share sale on Nov. 17 in an initial public offering (IPO) that may raise between $20 billion and $40 billion.

Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

