UN chief sends condolences for Gaza family killed in Israeli missile attack

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday sent "heartfelt condolences" to a Gaza family of which eight members were killed in an Israeli missile strike, Trend rerports citing Xinhua.

"The secretary-general expresses his heartfelt condolences to the Al-Sawarkeh family and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured, and he calls on Israel to move swiftly with the investigation," said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for Guterres.

"We are opposed to all killings of civilians," Haq told a regular press briefing. "In the case of the Sawarkeh family, it's clearly a tragedy."

Israel aimed to take out a jihadist leader but hit the house of the family while they were asleep early on Thursday, according to media reports.

A new wave of tension between Israel and Gaza militants which ended on Thursday morning with a fragile ceasefire had killed 35 Palestinians and wounded 110 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

