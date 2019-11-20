Emirates close to buying 30 Boeing 787 in fleet compromise deal

20 November 2019 10:03 (UTC+04:00)

Emirates and Boeing (BA.N) are fine-tuning a deal that could see the Dubai carrier order around 30 787 Dreamliners as part of wider discussions about amending a separate order for 150 Boeing 777X jets, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Emirates tentatively ordered 40 Dreamliners in 2017 but “tough” last-minute talks to finalize the order this week have hinged on negotiations over the scale of its commitment to the upcoming 777X after it ran into delivery delays, they said.

It remained unclear how far a restructuring of the 777X order would be discussed officially at the Dubai Airshow, where Emirates plans an announcement for 0700 GMT on Wednesday.

Emirates and Boeing declined to comment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Emirates says it ordered 50 Airbus A350 in a deal worth $16 billion
Arab World 18 November 14:20
Emirates close to finalizing part of wide-body jet order with Airbus
Arab World 18 November 13:14
Boeing, Airbus kept in suspense over big Dubai jet deals
Arab World 18 November 04:35
Some U.S. airlines willing to take 737 MAX jets before pilot training approval: sources
US 13 November 12:44
Turkmenistan preparing for participating in Expo 2020 Dubai
Turkmenistan 6 November 14:31
Boeing tests space taxi, one of three parachutes does not open
Other News 5 November 01:39
Latest
Uzbekistan’s Central Bank to bring inflation down to 5% by 2023
Finance 11:36
Georgian PM: Police observes law during dispersal of rally in Georgia
Georgia 11:32
Car spare parts worth over $300M produced in Iran
Business 11:28
Number of people crossing borders of Iran's West Azerbaijan significantly up in 7 months
Business 11:14
German court: Shocking facts about profiteering from Azerbaijani immigrants (PHOTO)
Politics 11:10
World’s largest oil producer to change by next decade
Oil&Gas 11:02
Three of five injured during rally dispersal in Georgia discharged from clinic
Georgia 10:59
ADB-supported clean technology project to be launched in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 10:58
2 IS militants of Dutch origin deported from Turkey
Turkey 10:50