128 Houthi prisoners released by Saudi-led coalition arrive in Yemen's capital

29 November 2019 01:59 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 128 Houthi prisoners released by the Saudi-led coalition arrived in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Thursday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The freed prisoners were transported from a prison in Khamis Mushait city in Saudi Arabia to Sanaa airport by an ICRC plane, at the request of the coalition's leadership, the ICRC said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Turki Al Maliki, the coalition spokesman, said the coalition would release 200 Houthi prisoners in a unilateral move that "aims to further implement the Stockholm Agreement which includes the exchange of prisoners."

The Stockholm deal was reached between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels in December 2018 as the first phase toward a comprehensive political solution for ending the war.

The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

