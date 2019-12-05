Almost half of land sold for first phase of Egypt's new capital

5 December 2019 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Egypt has sold almost half of the land earmarked for the first phase of a huge project to develop a new capital 50 km east of Cairo, an official at the state-owned company building it said, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The as-yet unnamed city is being built in the desert by a company owned 51% by the military and 49% by the Housing Ministry.

The government has said it wants to start running Egypt from the new city as soon as the middle of next year. But the $58 billion project has struggled to raise funds and faced other challenges after some investors pulled out.

The first phase is “40,000 feddans (168 square km), of which 17,500 feddans have been sold so far. We plan to sell 6,000 feddans (more) by June 2020,” said Magdy Amin, head of the real estate sector at the company, called the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD).

Much of the land has been sold to real estate developers.

Known for now as the New Administrative Capital, the government expects the city to be 700 square km upon completion, about the size of Singapore.

The first phase will include ministries and other government buildings, diplomatic and business districts and residential neighborhoods.

Announced at an economic conference in 2015, the new city is envisioned to replace Cairo, the existing capital on the Nile that has become a traffic-clogged, urban sprawl of more than 20 million people.

Launched a year into Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s presidency, the project aims to offer a clean and efficient base for the government and finance industry, as well as homes for at least 6.5 million people.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Archaeologist makes bombshell reveal about ancient artifacts hidden in Egypt
Arab World 18 November 09:03
4 Egyptian workers killed in electricity transmission tower collapse near Cairo
Arab World 18 November 01:38
Renowned Egyptian Museum celebrates 117th anniversary of establishment
Arab World 16 November 03:01
UAE, Egypt plan $20 billion spending on social, economic projects
Arab World 14 November 18:14
Seven dead, 16 more injured in fire after gas leak in Egypt
Arab World 14 November 02:14
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation from Egypt (PHOTO)
Politics 13 November 16:28
Latest
Shale oil investments to fall 11% in 2020
Oil&Gas 16:12
World Bank inks agreement with IFAS in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 16:00
UN, CAREC coordinate activities on Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 15:55
Azerbaijani FM: First step in resolving Karabakh conflict should be elimination of its major consequences
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:50
Industrial projects launched within 'Economy of simple things' in Kazakhstan
Business 15:43
Pompeo says U.S. warns partners of risks from 'untrusted' 5G networks
US 15:41
Construction company reveals implementation period of new major project in Baku
Construction 15:39
Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau to thoroughly prepare to receive Chinese tourists
Tourism 15:38
Russian Innovation Center to implement projects in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Business 15:29