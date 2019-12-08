Sudan has 5,000 troops in Yemen, down from 15,000

8 December 2019 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

Sudan has 5,000 troops operating in Yemen, down from a peak of 15,000, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Briefing journalists on his return from Washington, Hamdok said there had been no discussions during his visit about withdrawing the troops. Sudanese troops have been deployed as part of a Saudi-led alliance that intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the Houthi movement that controls the capital.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan
Other News 3 December 22:35
Houthi rebels say 2nd aircraft shot down over Yemen in 2 days
Arab World 1 December 02:35
Sudan approves law to 'dismantle' former regime
Other News 29 November 04:09
128 Houthi prisoners released by Saudi-led coalition arrive in Yemen's capital
Arab World 29 November 01:59
Saudi-led coalition air attacks in Yemen down 80 percent: UN
Arab World 23 November 01:16
Yemeni Houthi rebels fire missile to force away Saudi-led coalition's warplane
Arab World 20 November 22:57
Latest
Putin welcomes progress in Russia-Belarus integration
Russia 19:27
Death toll in Odessa college fire rises to 10
Other News 18:51
Britain's PM Johnson says election race not over yet
Europe 18:13
France ready to take Trump's tariff threat to WTO: Le Maire
Europe 17:37
United States and Iran swap prisoners in rare act of cooperation
US 17:05
Three people killed in car crash in N. California
US 16:51
Azerbaijan to jointly produce agricultural machinery with Russia
Business 15:51
Joint Kazakh-Uzbek demarcation commission sits in Almaty
Kazakhstan 15:33
Pro-Armenian parliamentarian accused of financial fraud in Italy
Politics 15:25