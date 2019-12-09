Chinese film week kicks off in Egypt's new capital

The Chinese Cultural Center in Cairo announced Sunday the start of a Chinese film week in the central business district of Egypt's new administrative capital which is under construction by a Chinese company, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The popular Chinese films Confucius and American Dreams in China as well as several others will be screened during the week, which provides an opportunity for the Egyptian employees of the project to understand China, and will promote more cooperation between the Chinese and Egyptian employees, said Chinese Cultural Counselor to Egypt Shi Yuewen.

The films are selected and provided by the Chinese Cultural Center in Cairo and all the Chinese dialogues in the films are provided with Arabic subtitles so that Chinese and Egyptian employees can watch them at the same time, according to Shi.

The film week is the spiritual food for thousands of employees who have been working in the desert for a long time and it will play an important role in deepening friendship between the Chinese and Egyptian employees, said Chang Weicai, the general manager of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) Egypt.

CSCEC is currently carrying out the construction of the huge Central Business District (CBD) in Egypt's new capital city. The CBD is designed to consist of 18 tall buildings, including the 385-meter-high Iconic Tower, which is expected to be the tallest skyscraper in Africa.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news