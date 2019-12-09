Chinese film week kicks off in Egypt's new capital

9 December 2019 03:26 (UTC+04:00)

The Chinese Cultural Center in Cairo announced Sunday the start of a Chinese film week in the central business district of Egypt's new administrative capital which is under construction by a Chinese company, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The popular Chinese films Confucius and American Dreams in China as well as several others will be screened during the week, which provides an opportunity for the Egyptian employees of the project to understand China, and will promote more cooperation between the Chinese and Egyptian employees, said Chinese Cultural Counselor to Egypt Shi Yuewen.

The films are selected and provided by the Chinese Cultural Center in Cairo and all the Chinese dialogues in the films are provided with Arabic subtitles so that Chinese and Egyptian employees can watch them at the same time, according to Shi.

The film week is the spiritual food for thousands of employees who have been working in the desert for a long time and it will play an important role in deepening friendship between the Chinese and Egyptian employees, said Chang Weicai, the general manager of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) Egypt.

CSCEC is currently carrying out the construction of the huge Central Business District (CBD) in Egypt's new capital city. The CBD is designed to consist of 18 tall buildings, including the 385-meter-high Iconic Tower, which is expected to be the tallest skyscraper in Africa.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Hong Kong police seize 1 pistol, 105 bullets suspected to be used by radicals in Sunday's demonstration
China 8 December 13:04
China's foreign trade up 2.4 pct in first 11 months
China 8 December 09:15
Hollywood-like neighborhood to be built in Uzbekistan's Samarkand
Construction 6 December 16:05
China-built Tesla cars recommended for subsidies
China 6 December 14:31
Oil slips as OPEC+ gears up to confirm supply cut
Oil&Gas 6 December 12:19
Chinese company to help Uzbekistan establishing seed production
Business 6 December 11:49
Latest
Sudan says it has reduced troops in Yemen to 5,000
Other News 02:24
Myanmar leader Suu Kyi departs for genocide hearings amid fanfare at home
Other News 01:31
Thousands form human chain in Brussels in climate change demo
Europe 00:47
Finland's Social Democrats name Marin to be youngest ever prime minister
Europe 8 December 23:54
France willing to delay pension reform timing as strikes continue
Europe 8 December 23:11
Lebanon's Hariri reemerges as PM candidate as Khatib withdraws
Arab World 8 December 22:29
U.S. banks' reluctance to lend cash may have caused repo shock
US 8 December 21:35
Exports of goods via “single window” up in Azerbaijan
Business 8 December 20:55
Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test
US 8 December 20:52