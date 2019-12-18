Syrian army repels militants’ attacks in Idlib and Aleppo

18 December 2019 02:42 (UTC+04:00)

Syria’s government army on Tuesday repelled several attacks staged by militants from different armed groups in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates. Three Syrian soldiers were killed and 25 more were wounded, Major General Yury Borenkov, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia] and the Free Syrian Army staged several attacks on the positions of the Syrian government forces near the settlement of Mesherfa in the Idlib governorate from 5:00am until 12:45pm on December 17. The attacks involved two tanks and three armored infantry carriers.<…> All the attacks were repelled. Three servicemen of the Syrian government army were killed and 20 more were wounded," he said, adding that a militants’ tank and two infantry carriers were destroyed.

Apart from that, at about 07:45am at least 30 militants in five all-terrain vehicles armed with machineguns attacked Syrian government troops positions near the settlement of Melkiyah in the Aleppo governorate from the the territory of the Idlib de-escalation zone. The offensive was rebuffed. Five Syrian soldiers were wounded. Three terrorists’ vehicles were destroyed, Borenkov said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Cargo transportation from Turkey to Syria increases
Turkey 12 December 17:01
Turkey’s trade with Syria down
Europe 9 December 11:26
US Doesn't Rule Out Sending Additional Troops to Syria - Esper
US 8 December 02:33
Turkish military will stay in Syria until Syrians say 'thank you, you may leave now' - Erdogan
Turkey 7 December 19:27
Mortar attack by militants in Syria's Aleppo province kills 8 children
Arab World 4 December 23:54
Syrian Air Defence repel drone attack on airport near city of Hama
Arab World 1 December 23:55
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev hosted official reception in honor of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (PHOTO)
Politics 01:51
Trump accuses Democrats of 'attempted coup' on eve of impeachment vote
US 01:24
Putin, Macron phone call stresses importance of coordination, fighting terrorism
Europe 00:28
Putin notes need for further anti-terror efforts in Syria in phone call with Erdogan
Russia 17 December 23:35
France launches procedure for 5G licenses
Europe 17 December 22:54
Three men suspected of plotting terrorist attack at Christmas market in Vienna
Europe 17 December 21:27
Iran’s Jask county to turn into oil refining city and oil terminal
Oil&Gas 17 December 20:58
Azerbaijani heating supply operator to buy electrical equipment via tender
Tenders 17 December 20:56
Iran for the first time to inject chemicals into gas wells
Oil&Gas 17 December 20:55