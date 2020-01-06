Libyan National Army enters Sirte, takes control of sea port, some city areas

6 January 2020 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

The Libyan National Army (LNA) has entered Sirte and taken control of the seaport and some areas of the city, a source in the army said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"[The LNA] has also taken control of as-Saadi military base, some city areas, and is now heading to the city centre," the source, which is close to the LNA leadership, added.

On Sunday, the LNA denied its involvement in an airstrike on a military academy in Tripoli that killed at least 30 people. According to the Ministry of Health of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), at least 30 cadets were killed and more than 30 injured as a result of the attack.

Libya has been torn apart between the two rival administrations since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. The LNA has been trying to seize control over the country's capital of Tripoli, currently controlled by the rival UN-backed Government of National Accord, since April 2019. Sirte, located between Tripoli and Benghazi, is Gaddafi's birthplace.

