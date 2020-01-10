Syrian army responds to rebel attack in Idlib

10 January 2020 00:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Syrian army responded on Thursday to a rebel attack in areas the army has recently advanced to in Idlib province, northwestern Syria, state news agency SANA reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The army units in Maarat al-Numan city in the southeastern countryside of Idlib were attacked by rebel groups, said SANA, adding that the rebels took advantage of the fog and bad weather to launch the attack.

Intense battles ensued, which led to the destroying of rebel military gears and the killing and wounding of many militiamen, said SANA.

The Syrian army also carried out intensive strikes by missiles and artillery on the rebel positions and supply routes in the countryside of Idlib.

The report said that the Syrian army has succeeded in retaking over 320 sq km of areas in southern Idlib over the past month.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
9-year-old girl attacked by shark in northeast Australia
Other News 9 January 06:30
Iran reveals details of attack on Iraq’s Ayn al-Asad Air Base
Iran 8 January 10:19
IRGC attacks Iraq’s Ayn al-Asad base, claims 80 people dead
Iran 8 January 10:02
US Forces in Syria on high alert, moving to base close to Iraqi border
US 8 January 05:24
Airstrike hits Iraqi-Syrian border
Arab World 4 January 23:59
US-led coalition against Daesh killed 1,359 civilians since 2014
US 3 January 02:11
Latest
Pelosi says she will send Trump impeachment articles when she's ready
US 9 January 23:19
BP reveals 2019 oil output volume at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli
Oil&Gas 9 January 22:31
South African military plane crash lands in Congo, no sign of major damage
Other News 9 January 22:27
ACG achieves the 500 millionth tonne production milestone
Oil&Gas 9 January 21:01
Biggest value of transactions at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for one company
Finance 9 January 20:53
Head of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration department gives interview to French Radio
Politics 9 January 20:53
What will be dynamics of prices in Azerbaijan’s car market this year?
Business 9 January 20:38
Azerbaijani company with big authorized capital merges with Silk Way Business Aviation
Transport 9 January 20:35
Israeli ambassador completing diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 9 January 20:30