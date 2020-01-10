Syrian army responds to rebel attack in Idlib

The Syrian army responded on Thursday to a rebel attack in areas the army has recently advanced to in Idlib province, northwestern Syria, state news agency SANA reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The army units in Maarat al-Numan city in the southeastern countryside of Idlib were attacked by rebel groups, said SANA, adding that the rebels took advantage of the fog and bad weather to launch the attack.

Intense battles ensued, which led to the destroying of rebel military gears and the killing and wounding of many militiamen, said SANA.

The Syrian army also carried out intensive strikes by missiles and artillery on the rebel positions and supply routes in the countryside of Idlib.

The report said that the Syrian army has succeeded in retaking over 320 sq km of areas in southern Idlib over the past month.

