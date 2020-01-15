Syrian air defence system repels attack targeting air base in Homs

15 January 2020 01:37 (UTC+04:00)

The SANA news agency said that air defences late on Tuesday thwarted an attack targeting the T4 military base. According to Syrian state-run media, drones and missiles hit the military airport, and several projectiles were downed, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Local netizens claim that unidentified jets struck several facilities at the military airport. Unconfirmed reports suggest that at least 8 missiles hit the T4 airbase, damaging several barracks and hangars. Syrian air defence reportedly intercepted six projectiles.
There have been no reports of casualties or any details given on who was behind the strike on the major military installation.

Israeli forces have repeatedly pounded the T4 airbase, which allegedly hosts Iranian-backed militia in Syria. Hezbollah and Iran, one of Israel's main adversaries in the region, have been supporting the Syrian government in its fight against terrorism amid the ongoing crisis. Iran has repeatedly said that its presence in Syria is coordinated with Damascus and does not have to be approved by Tel Aviv.

