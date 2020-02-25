Saudi Aramco launches largest shale gas development outside U.S.

Arab World 25 February 2020 02:30 (UTC+04:00)
Saudi Aramco launches largest shale gas development outside U.S.

Saudi Aramco is launching the biggest shale gas development outside of the United States to boost domestic gas supply and end the burning of oil at its power generation plants, Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser told Reuters on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The world’s top crude oil exporter has for years battled for market share with rapidly expanding shale oil producers in the United States, which in just a decade have developed capacity to pump millions of barrels per day of oil from rock formations that were previously too costly to tap.

Saudi Arabia fought a price war aimed at putting the U.S. shale industry out of business just six years ago, which ultimately failed. Now, the country has adopted the techniques developed in U.S. fields - which started with gas - for the huge $110 billion Jafurah shale gas field project. Aramco said it received the go ahead for the project on Saturday.

If Aramco hits its targets for development of the field, Saudi Arabia would become the world’s third largest gas producer by 2030. The world’s top two gas producers are the United States and Russia.

Nasser said Aramco had developed fracking using seawater, which will remove the obstacle that a lack of water supply represents to fracking in the desert.

“A new shale revolution is taking place (in Saudi Arabia), it’s commercial and we are using seawater,” in the fracking process, Nasser said in an interview in Saudi Arabia’s oil-producing Eastern Province.

“A lot of people said it doesn’t work outside the U.S.... because fracking uses a lot of water and we are not rich with water. But we are using seawater.”

Aramco has drilled 150 wells since 2013 in the Jafurah shale gas field to prepare the development plan, he said.

The Saudi state oil group has worked with international oil service companies such as U.S.-based Schlumberger (SLB.N), Halliburton Co. (HAL.N) and Baker Hughes Co. (BKR.N) on the field and to develop the technology to fracture the rock and release the oil and gas it holds, a technology known as fracking. Those firms are active in U.S. shale fields.

Aramco will hold bidding rounds for work on the fields, and these and other firms are likely to be involved, Nasser said.

Outside the United States, oil firms have had limited success developing shale reserves for a variety of reasons- either due to lack of expertise, a scarcity of water or other resources, lack of infrastructure, or proximity to large population centers.

The Jufarah field is near the Gulf coast, so has relatively easy access to seawater, which will have to be lightly treated before using in fracking, Nasser said. It is also close to the world’s largest oilfield, Ghawar, so has easy access to existing energy infrastructure. Aramco has also identified local sand that can be used for fracking.

The process requires pumping water, sand and chemicals into the fields at high pressure.

“It is very economical, we were able to really cut the cost significantly to make it commercial,” Nasser said. “It is the biggest unconventional (development) outside North America.”

The new shale gas development would help the country to reduce burning an average of 800,000 barrels per day of crude and fuel for electricity, Nasser said. That would free up more crude for export if needed, he said, and reduce emissions.

The priority will be to supply domestic demand, Nasser said.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman issued an order on Friday for Jafurah’s gas to be used primarily by domestic industries such as petrochemicals to support the kingdom’s Vision 2030 development plan, the prince’s economic reform strategy to diversify away from oil.

Listing Aramco last year was one of the pillars of the plan. The Saudi energy giant went public in December by floating a stake on the local stock exchange.

The development may also position Saudi Arabia as a gas exporter, Nasser said. The preference for exports would be through pipelines to nearby countries rather than developing costly liquefied natural gas export terminals, he added.

“The minute we satisfy the local requirement we will export,” he said.

Gas exports could help Saudi Arabia’s Gulf region allies to avoid dependency on Qatar for gas supply. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed political, trade and transport ties in 2017 with top gas exporter Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism, which Doha denies.

The UAE imports 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day from Qatar using the Dolphin pipeline.

Aramco plans to invest $110 billion to develop Jafurah and expects production to start in early 2024. Nasser said output would reach around 2.2 billion cubic feet per day of sales gas by 2036, with an associated 425 million cubic feet per day of ethane.

The field would produce some 550,000 barrels per day of gas liquids and condensates, he said, around 50% more than current output of just over 1 million bpd.

Gas reserves in Jafurah, the largest unconventional non-associated gas field in Saudi Arabia, are estimated at 200 trillion cubic feet of raw gas.

Nasser said the company has other similar projects under consideration.

“We just started on the non-conventional.”

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Saudi Aramco launches largest shale gas development outside U.S.
Saudi Aramco launches largest shale gas development outside U.S.
Middle East drilling forecasts for 2020
Middle East drilling forecasts for 2020
Schlumberger improving efficiency of oil &amp; gas operations in Saudi Arabia
Schlumberger improving efficiency of oil & gas operations in Saudi Arabia
Loading Bars
Latest
Renault says reserves the right to seek damages depending on Ghosn probe Europe 03:12
Saudi Aramco launches largest shale gas development outside U.S. Arab World 02:30
Boeing nominates Qualcomm's Mollenkopf to its board Transport 01:55
France's Sanofi to carve out active drug ingredients business Business 24 February 23:54
Middle East drilling forecasts for 2020 Oil&Gas 24 February 22:56
Azerbaijan expected to raise drilling both onshore, offshore Oil&Gas 24 February 22:36
Schlumberger improving efficiency of oil & gas operations in Saudi Arabia Oil&Gas 24 February 22:18
Car drives into German carnival parade, around 30 injured: police Europe 24 February 22:00
Temporary import of goods won’t be subject to VAT in Georgia Business 24 February 21:50
TAP to provide Italy with security against other gas exporters: Rystad Energy Oil&Gas 24 February 21:42
IFC plans to step up its work in Georgia, says regional manager Business 24 February 21:35
Iran continues to export non-oil goods to Afghanistan Oil&Gas 24 February 21:28
VISA: Azerbaijan - one of financial markets most open to innovation Finance 24 February 21:28
Customs Administration: Iranian trucks not allowed to enter Turkey Iran 24 February 20:57
Iran's ministry reveals recent data on people infected with coronavirus in country Iran 24 February 20:51
Iranian National Committee on Combating Coronavirus to hold meeting Iran 24 February 20:45
Bilasuvar border checkpoint active on Iranian-Azerbaijani border Iran 24 February 20:20
MP: Around ten people die daily in Iran's Qom city due to coronavirus Iran 24 February 20:16
Another platform installed as part of 13th phase of Iran-Qatar joint gas field Oil&Gas 24 February 20:10
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan closely cooperates with Italy in implementation of one of largest infrastructure projects in Europe – Southern Gas Corridor Politics 24 February 19:58
President Aliyev: Technological renewal of Azerbaijan is our priority Politics 24 February 19:32
President Aliyev: Our main task is to diversify trade relations between Azerbaijan and Italy Politics 24 February 19:27
President Aliyev: Cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan in field of military industry has begun Politics 24 February 19:25
President Aliyev: Italian companies should be in forefront in projects that are being implemented and will be implemented in Azerbaijan by state Politics 24 February 19:19
AzerGold CJSC greatly increases tax payments to Azerbaijani budget Economy 24 February 19:12
Kazakhstan holding procedures to supply gas to country's Akmola region Oil&Gas 24 February 19:11
Uzbekistan reveals its most water-consuming sector Finance 24 February 19:01
Kazakhstan aiming to establish new flights to Singapore Transport 24 February 18:48
TAP project is highly significant for Italy, for whole of EU: UK expert Oil&Gas 24 February 18:47
TRACECA to deepen cooperation with Georgia Transport 24 February 18:46
Value of Kazakhstan's co-op with WB over last 28 years revealed Business 24 February 18:45
Turkmenistan allocates large subsidies from state budget to entrepreneurs Business 24 February 18:43
Single online platform created for agro-entrepreneurs in Georgia Business 24 February 18:31
Azerbaijan improves system within compulsory liability insurance of vehicle owners Economy 24 February 18:31
Oil share drops in Kazakhstan's total export value Oil&Gas 24 February 18:26
Azerbaijan-Italy co-op getting stronger - political analyst Politics 24 February 18:23
Precious metals’ extraction in Azerbaijan grows Economy 24 February 18:21
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP talks sandwich panel exports in 2020 Business 24 February 18:13
Azerbaijan, Turkey to expand co-op in high tech ICT 24 February 18:06
Personnel appointments in Turkmen industry ministry Turkmenistan 24 February 18:02
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee talks application of eTIR procedure ICT 24 February 18:02
Sunflower sown area in Azerbaijan significantly grows Business 24 February 18:01
Deal activity down in US oil & gas industry Oil&Gas 24 February 17:43
Further development of insurance sector in Azerbaijan depends on Central Bank’s policy Economy 24 February 17:36
Turkmen bank introduces mobile e-wallet service ICT 24 February 17:29
Turkey suspends flights to Iran due to spread of coronavirus Turkey 24 February 17:17
People from Iran quarantined in Baku due to coronavirus suspicion Society 24 February 17:16
Georgia temporarily bans attracting additional labor from China Georgia 24 February 17:13
Energy storage can play role in balancing supply with demand on electric grid Oil&Gas 24 February 17:10
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV announces tender to buy pipes Tenders 24 February 17:08
Azerbaijan Insurers Association: Life insurance has great potential for development Economy 24 February 17:05
WHO Country Office in Azerbaijan denies rumors of coronavirus Society 24 February 16:55
"Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Italy to go down in history as another foreign policy success" Politics 24 February 16:41
Regions leading by investments into Kazakhstan's fixed capital revealed Business 24 February 16:37
Azerbaijan continues efforts for int'l community to recognize Khojaly tragedy as act of genocide Politics 24 February 16:36
Nar supports ADA University students excelled in IT (PHOTO) ICT 24 February 16:34
Canadian oil, gas company ready to co-op with Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 24 February 16:30
Turkish envoy in Azerbaijan talks measures taken on border amid coronavirus spread Society 24 February 16:27
Completion period of logistics center in Turkey’s Kars province revealed Turkey 24 February 16:26
Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC shows rapid increase in mining of non-ferrous metals Business 24 February 16:24
Vienna to host meeting of Joint Commission on Iranian nuclear deal Nuclear Program 24 February 16:17
Georgian company Telavi Wine Cellar adds new production line Business 24 February 15:58
Iran's Mahan Air carries 4 flights to China despite coronavirus warnings Iran 24 February 15:54
Turkey's export of cement to Iran drops Turkey 24 February 15:39
Uzbekistan increases gasoline production Oil&Gas 24 February 15:38
Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC to start operations at Chovdar ore field Business 24 February 15:36
China lifts import restriction on some pet food from U.S. Other News 24 February 15:17
Iraq announces first coronavirus case - health ministry Arab World 24 February 15:14
U.S. sees no material impact from virus on U.S.-China trade deal - for now US 24 February 15:14
Azerbaijan launches Business Incubation Center in Khachmaz district (PHOTO) Economy 24 February 15:14
EU-UK trade talks could start next week Europe 24 February 15:11
Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan proved that Armenia’s theses at Munich conference are false Politics 24 February 14:58
Message of press-service of Azerbaijan Airlines Economy 24 February 14:46
Construction work in Uzbekistan increases in January 2020 Construction 24 February 14:46
Production of manufacturing industry significantly increases in Uzbekistan Business 24 February 14:36
Iran discloses number of those infected with coronavirus Iran 24 February 14:32
FINCA Azerbaijan holds opening ceremony for two new branches (PHOTO) Economy 24 February 14:30
Turkey's steel export to Georgia slightly decreases Turkey 24 February 14:09
Afghanistan confirms first case of coronavirus from three suspected Other News 24 February 13:43
Trump says U.S. keen to boost defense equipment sales to India US 24 February 13:38
EU says not yet planning travel restrictions over virus Europe 24 February 13:37
Azerbaijan accelerates process of introducing multifunctional smart cards ICT 24 February 13:33
Azerbaijan increases agricultural production Business 24 February 13:30
Uzbekistan plans massive infrastructure construction in Tashkent Construction 24 February 13:29
Prospects of relations between Azerbaijani, Lithuanian customs services discussed Business 24 February 13:28
Azerbaijan's dried fruits company reveals export plans Economy 24 February 13:23
Kazakh-Turkish JV opens tender to purchase fuel Tenders 24 February 13:10
Kazakhs who left Diamond Princess returned to Kazakhstan amid coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 24 February 13:01
57 MPs of Iran's current parliaments retain their seats Politics 24 February 12:53
Statistics on Georgian outbound tourism revealed Tourism 24 February 12:47
Number of oil & gas wells drilled in Iran revealed Business 24 February 12:45
First toll highway to open in Azerbaijan Transport 24 February 12:40
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy bearings Tenders 24 February 12:39
Death toll, number of infected with coronavirus in Iran disclosed Iran 24 February 12:30
Malaysian companies plan to build pilot training center in Uzbekistan Business 24 February 12:27
Kazakhstan’s QAZAQ AIR to connect more country's cities Transport 24 February 12:19
Iran's trade to be affected by FATF measures Finance 24 February 12:17
Azerbaijani Armed Forces suppress sabotage attempt on Armenia-Azerbaijan border (PHOTO) Politics 24 February 12:07
Number of service companies increases in Uzbekistan Finance 24 February 11:58
Turkmenistan extends tender to start production of spunlace Tenders 24 February 11:57
All news