Over 30 shellings by militants reported in Syria in past day

Thirty-three shelling attacks by illegal armed groups were reported in four governorates in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day, Oleg Zhuravlev, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Thirty-three shelling attacks were reported throughout the day," Zhuravlev said, adding that five settlements in the Aleppo governorate, nine settlements in the Latakia governorate, three settlements in the Idlib governorate, and one settlement in the Hama governorate came under shelling.

According to Zhuravlev, the Russian military police conducted patrol missions along a number of routes in the Aleppo, al-Hasakah and Raqqa governorates. No incidents were reported.

Russia’s air taskforce conducted an aerial patrol mission from the Qwaires airfield near Aleppo, he added.