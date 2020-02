Egypt to bury former president Mubarak in military funeral

Egypt will on Wednesday bury its former president Hosni Mubarak, who died at the age of 91, in a military funeral in Cairo, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Mubarak ruled Egypt for 30 years until he was forced out of office by protests in 2011. He spent many of the subsequent years in jail and military hospitals before being freed in 2017.

He died on Tuesday in intensive care weeks after undergoing surgery.