Two Americans, British personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack

Arab World 12 March 2020 00:40 (UTC+04:00)
Two Americans, British personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack

Two Americans and a British personnel are believed to have been killed when 15 small rockets hit Iraq’s Taji military camp north of Baghdad on Wednesday, two U.S. officials told, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that about a dozen coalition personnel had also been injured in the attack. They stressed that this was initial information and could change.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Iraqi military said that no casualties had been reported in the attack.

