Two Americans, British personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack
Two Americans and a British personnel are believed to have been killed when 15 small rockets hit Iraq’s Taji military camp north of Baghdad on Wednesday, two U.S. officials told, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that about a dozen coalition personnel had also been injured in the attack. They stressed that this was initial information and could change.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Iraqi military said that no casualties had been reported in the attack.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev hosted official reception in honor of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
Operational Headquarters: Two more Azerbaijani citizens who arrived from abroad infected with coronavirus
Podium training of athletes involved in FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup underway at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku (PHOTO)
Head of cybersecurity department of US Wish company talks about strategy, security technologies (Interview)