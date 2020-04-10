Libya reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, 24 in total

Libya's UN-backed government on Thursday announced three new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 24, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The National Center for Disease Control of the UN-backed government said in a statement that 106 suspected cases were tested in a hospital in eastern Libya, 103 of which were negative.

Libya also announced the first death from COVID-19 on Thursday, an 85-year-old woman who was diagnosed with the disease after she passed away.

UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez Serraj in mid-March declared a state of emergency and mobilization against the virus.

His government has taken a series of measures against the coronavirus pandemic, including closing airports, border crossings, mosques and educational institutions, banning mass gatherings and movements among cities, and imposing a curfew.

The government also stipulated daily working hours from 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) to 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) local time.

On March 24, Libya announced its first COVID-19 case, a 73-year-old man who returned from Saudi Arabia.