830 new COVID-19 infections detected in Qatar

Qatar's Health Ministry on Wednesday announced 830 new infections with the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of the confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 17,972, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"A total of 146 people have recovered, bringing the total number of the recoveries to 2,070, while the fatalities remain at 12," the official Qatar News Agency reported, quoting a ministry statement.

Most of the new cases are of expatriate workers who have been under quarantine after they were found to have contact with confirmed cases.

A total of 112,963 people have undergone lab tests for COVID-19 so far in the country.