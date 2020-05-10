Moroccan authorities seize 3.5 tonnes of cannabis

Moroccan authorities seized 3.5 tonnes of cannabis on Sunday in Casablanca, the police directorate said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The banned substance was packed in 106 bags onboard a transport truck, it added.

The police arrested the driver and a woman onboard the truck, both of whom have criminal records for drug trafficking.

Despite efforts to crack down on cannabis cultivation during the past decade, Morocco remains one of the world's largest producers of the narcotic plant, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

Moroccan security services seized a total of 179,657 kg of cannabis in 2019, according to official statistics.