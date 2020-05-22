UAE registers 894 new COVID-19 cases, 26,898 in total
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday announced 894 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 26,898, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement that the new cases of many nationalities are all in stable condition and receiving medical treatment.
Meanwhile, 946 more patients have fully recovered from the virus, taking the tally of the UAE's recoveries to 12,755, according to the ministry.
The ministry also confirmed four more deaths, raising the country's death toll to 237.
The UAE was the first among the Gulf states to report COVID-19 cases.
