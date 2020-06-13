Saudi Arabia registers 3,366 new coronavirus infections, 123,308 in total

Saudi Arabia registered on Saturday 3,366 new coronavirus cases, increasing the total infections to 123,308, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

With the new cases, the active infections rose to 39,828, of which 1,843 are in critical condition, the health ministry tweeted.

The country reported 1,519 new recoveries, bringing the recovered cases in total to 82,548.

The death toll reached 932 with the reporting of 39 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Saudi Arabia and China have supported each other in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, the kingdom offered support to China to help fight the virus.

A team of eight Chinese medical experts visited the kingdom in April to assist its anti-coronavirus fight.